Minnesota man sentenced for Hancock County stabbings

Matthew Grinnell
Matthew Grinnell

Gets consecutive jail terms in a plea deal.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 1:19 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 1:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Minneapolis man gets consecutive sentences for stabbing people in Hancock County.

Matthew Jason Grinnell, 24, has pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury and assault while displaying dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says Grinnell stabbed a man and woman in Woden on November 3, 2019. The victims told investigators the incident began when they refused to give Grinnell his car keys because they wanted him to “get help at the psych ward.”

Grinnell has been given 60 days in jail for each charge, to be served one after the other for a total of 120 days.

