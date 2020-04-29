Minnesota man sentenced for Cerro Gordo County rollover

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is sentenced for driving head-on into oncoming traffic in North Iowa.

Luis Armando Rodriguez, 27 of Worthington, MN, pleaded guilty to OWI-2nd offense for the incident in May 2019. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez was under the influence of drugs when he drove at another vehicle near the intersection of 255th Street and Jonquil Avenue.

Both vehicles swerved to avoid a crash. Rodriguez’ car rolled into the ditch and he suffered minor cuts to his hands.

Rodriguez was sentenced Wednesday to 14 days in jail, one year of supervised probation, and must pay a $1,875 fine.