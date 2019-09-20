Clear

Minnesota man sentenced for Buffalo Center stabbing

Law enforcement says woman was stabbed in the neck.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 1:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Stabbing a woman in the neck is sending a southern Minnesota man to Iowa state prison.

Authorities say Joe Anthony Garcia, 31 of Wells, MN, used a pocket knife to wound his victim on April 30 in Buffalo Center.

He pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury and Garcia was sentenced Friday to up to two years behind bars, with credit for time already served.

