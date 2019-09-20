FOREST CITY, Iowa – Stabbing a woman in the neck is sending a southern Minnesota man to Iowa state prison.
Authorities say Joe Anthony Garcia, 31 of Wells, MN, used a pocket knife to wound his victim on April 30 in Buffalo Center.
He pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury and Garcia was sentenced Friday to up to two years behind bars, with credit for time already served.
Related Content
- Minnesota man sentenced for Buffalo Center stabbing
- Guilty plea in Buffalo Center stabbing
- Not guilty plea in Buffalo Center stabbing
- Buffalo Center man sentenced for bar parking lot incident
- New superintendent named in Buffalo Center
- Buffalo Center man pleads not guilty to burglary and assault
- Rochester man sentenced for stabbing a woman
- Mason City man sentenced for bar stabbings
- 19-year-old arrested for drugs in Buffalo Center
- Plea deal in Buffalo Center sex abuse case
Scroll for more content...