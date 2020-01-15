Clear

Minnesota man pleads not guilty to OWI and child endangerment in North Iowa

Arrested in December 2019 after car found in a ditch.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 2:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to child endangerment and drunk driving charges in Cerro Gordo County.

John Nicholas Geiger, 37 of Sartell, MN, was arrested December 17, 2019, after his vehicle was found in a ditch near the intersection of 300th Street and Grouse Avenue. Court documents state there was a three-year-old child with him in the car and Geiger had a blood alcohol content of .211.

Authorities say Geiger was also found in possession of marijuana and is facing a first offense charge for that.

His trial is scheduled to start on March 17.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 8°
Watching a potentially big storm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT Drone 3 Captures Aftermath of Crash that Knocked Out Power

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Pharmacy returns to community

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter storm likely for Friday with 6-8 inches of snow

Image

Grand Meadow boy's snap Lyle-Pacelli's winning streak

Image

Mayo knocks off Albert Lea in road win

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/14

Image

Blood drive honors Joel Showalter

Image

Pitching a grand idea

Community Events