Minnesota man pleads not guilty to OWI and child endangerment in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to child endangerment and drunk driving charges in Cerro Gordo County.

John Nicholas Geiger, 37 of Sartell, MN, was arrested December 17, 2019, after his vehicle was found in a ditch near the intersection of 300th Street and Grouse Avenue. Court documents state there was a three-year-old child with him in the car and Geiger had a blood alcohol content of .211.

Authorities say Geiger was also found in possession of marijuana and is facing a first offense charge for that.

His trial is scheduled to start on March 17.