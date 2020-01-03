Minnesota man pleads not guilty to NE Iowa chase

WAVERLY, Minn. – A trial is scheduled for a Minnesota man accused of crashing into a Bremer County patrol car.

Richard Eugene Dennehey, 59 of Brainerd, MN, is charged with eluding, OWI, and possession of marijuana.

Dennehey was arrested on October 26, 2019, after a pursuit involving the sheriff’s offices in Chickasaw, Fayette, and Bremer County, as well as the Iowa State Patrol and the Denver Police Department. The chase entered Bremer County around 12:30 AM and ended in the 1800 block of 130th Street.

Authorities say Dennehey collided with a patrol vehicle during the chase.

His trial is set to start on March 12.