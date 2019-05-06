Clear

Minnesota man pleads guilty to faking death for insurance

The scheme also included a 2011 funeral service at a Minneapolis cemetery, where an urn was placed in a niche.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 7:49 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of faking his own death eight years ago in Eastern Europe to collect a $2 million life insurance policy has pleaded guilty.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that 54-year-old Igor Vorotinov, formerly of Maple Grove, is to be sentenced for mail fraud on July 29 in U.S. District Court.

Authorities alleged Vorotinov in 2011 arranged for a corpse to be dressed in his clothes and planted his identification on the body before placing it along a road in the former Soviet republic of Moldova. An insurance company sent his ex-wife a $2 million check in 2012.

The couple divorced in 2010, a few months after Vorotinov took out a life insurance policy and designated his then-wife as the primary beneficiary. Irina Vorotinov in 2011 identified a corpse in Moldova as her husband's, then returned to the U.S. with a death certificate and cremated remains and received the life insurance payment from Mutual of Omaha. Money was then transferred to her son and to accounts in Switzerland and Moldova, authorities said.

The scheme also included a 2011 funeral service at a Minneapolis cemetery, where an urn was placed in a niche. Tests later determined the remains were not Vorotinov's. It's not clear whose they were.

Irina Vorotinov pleaded guilty in 2016 to fraud charges and was sentenced to about three years in prison.

Son Alkon Vorotinov was sentenced in 2015 to three years of probation for his involvement.

Igor Vorotinov was indicted in 2015. He was arrested in November 2018 and returned to the U.S. after an unidentified tipster contacted the FBI. He had been living in Transnistria, a small Russian-controlled region of Moldova, under a new name, Nikoly Patoka.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Filtered Sunshine

Image

Local artist showcase in St. Ansgar

Image

Project Legacy fighting for state funding

Image

Lake Zumbro is finally getting dredged

Image

Bernie Sanders in North Iowa

Image

Stewartville Tigers baseball turns it around in 2019

Image

Tracking More Rain and More Cool Air

Image

Local businesses ready for Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Derby watch party

Image

Warren visits Mason City

Community Events