Minnesota man pleads guilty after bragging about killing a police officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm after he bragged about his illegal shotgun and plans to kill a police officer at a Donald Trump rally at the state Capitol.

22-year-old Dayton Sauke of Owatonna entered his plea in federal court in Minneapolis on Wednesday. According to court records, the man posted antigovernment sentiments and photos of him holding guns on social media before the January rally.

He also expressed a desire to kill a police officer at the rally, made numerous posts about building and selling guns without a license and posted photos of a sawed-off shotgun.