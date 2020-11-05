Minnesota man pleads guilty to NE Iowa chase

WAVERLY, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of crashing into a patrol car is taking a plea deal.

Richard Eugene Dennehey, 60 of Brainerd, MN, has pleaded guilty in Bremer County District Court to eluding and OWI-1st offense.

Dennehey was arrested after an October 26, 2019, chase involving the Iowa State Patrol, the sheriff’s offices in Chickasaw, Fayette, and Bremer counties, and the Denver Police Department. Dennehey allegedly collided with a Bremer County patrol car during the pursuit.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 12, 2021.