FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading guilty to some North Iowa snowmobile thefts.
Aric Eden Berg, 35 of Greenbush, MN, has pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd degree theft. He was accused of stealing a trailer and snowmobile from one Lake Mills address on December 5, 2018, and stealing another snowmobile from a different Lake Mills Address on December 11, 2018.
Investigators say photos of the stolen trailer and snowmobiles were found on Berg’s phone.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 10, 2020, in Winnebago County District Court.
Related Content
- Minnesota man pleads guilty to Lake Mills snowmobile thefts
- Minnesota man pleads guilty to Clear Lake truck theft
- Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to pig rustling
- Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to kidnapping related crimes
- Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to meth crime
- Lake Mills man pleads guilty to marijuana crime
- Lake Mills man pleads guilty to growing marijuana
- Not guilty plea in snowmobile theft
- Minnesota man accused of North Iowa snowmobile thefts
- MN man pleads not guilty to Clear Lake truck theft
Scroll for more content...