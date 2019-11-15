Clear

Minnesota man pleads guilty to Lake Mills snowmobile thefts

Crimes happened in December 2018.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 2:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading guilty to some North Iowa snowmobile thefts.

Aric Eden Berg, 35 of Greenbush, MN, has pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd degree theft. He was accused of stealing a trailer and snowmobile from one Lake Mills address on December 5, 2018, and stealing another snowmobile from a different Lake Mills Address on December 11, 2018.

Investigators say photos of the stolen trailer and snowmobiles were found on Berg’s phone.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 10, 2020, in Winnebago County District Court.

