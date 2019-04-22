Minnesota man pleads guilty to Howard County beating

CRESCO, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered for a beating at a Howard County party.
Ty Manley Sobolik, 21 of Ramsey, Minnesota, is pleading guilty to assault causing serious injury for an April 29, 2018, incident in Florenceville near the Iowa-Minnesota border. Authorities say Sobolik punched, kicked, and body slammed a male victim after the victim used a drug and passed out.
Court documents state Sobolik was mad because the victim was “wasting” the drug. The male victim suffered a broken collar bone that required surgery.
A sentencing hearing for Sobolik is set for July 15.
