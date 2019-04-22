Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota man pleads guilty to Howard County beating

Accused of attacking someone at a party.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered for a beating at a Howard County party.

Ty Manley Sobolik, 21 of Ramsey, Minnesota, is pleading guilty to assault causing serious injury for an April 29, 2018, incident in Florenceville near the Iowa-Minnesota border. Authorities say Sobolik punched, kicked, and body slammed a male victim after the victim used a drug and passed out.

Court documents state Sobolik was mad because the victim was “wasting” the drug. The male victim suffered a broken collar bone that required surgery.

A sentencing hearing for Sobolik is set for July 15.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain ending tonight and sun returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New tree planted at Assisi Heights

Image

Property tax bills to be discussed at Garner City Council meeting

Image

College student with Tourette Syndrome speaks out

Image

Man dies after falling off a hotel roof

Image

Update on shooting in Austin

Image

Tracking A Few Dry Spots Before More Rain

Image

My Money: Tips to help kids save money

Image

Dr. Oz - Do you have acid reflux?

Image

Tracking a Great Start Turning into a Soggy Evening

Image

Mason City grad Sydney Eaton named All-MVC

Community Events