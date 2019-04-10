Minnesota man pleads guilty to Clear Lake truck theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused truck thief is changing his plea.

Christian Kelly Brodt, 25 of Blaine, Minnesota, has entered a guilty plea to one count of 2nd degree theft. Law enforcement says he stole a truck from Tony’s Tire Service in Clear Lake in August 2018. The truck was later found abandoned and heavily damaged on Interstate 94 near Minneapolis.

Brodt’s sentencing is scheduled for May 20 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.