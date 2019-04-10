Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota man pleads guilty to Clear Lake truck theft

Christian Brodt Christian Brodt

Truck was found trashed and abandoned.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 1:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused truck thief is changing his plea.

Christian Kelly Brodt, 25 of Blaine, Minnesota, has entered a guilty plea to one count of 2nd degree theft. Law enforcement says he stole a truck from Tony’s Tire Service in Clear Lake in August 2018. The truck was later found abandoned and heavily damaged on Interstate 94 near Minneapolis.

Brodt’s sentencing is scheduled for May 20 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday afternoon weather update

Image

Wednesday afternoon weather update

Image

Tracking a Messy System Today

Image

Lourdes' boy's basketball coach David Norris steps down

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Image

Fundraiser for Stalker

Image

Highlights: GMLOK vs. Alden Conger-Glenville Emmons

Image

Maintain your sump pump

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Image

North Broadway Reconstruction Costs

Community Events