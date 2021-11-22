Minnesota man pleads guilty to Cerro Gordo County drug crime

MASON CITY, Iowa – One-half of a Minnesota duo is pleading guilty to a drug crime in North Iowa.

Kayne Allen Kyrin Bulow, 20 of Bloomington, MN, has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of possession of marijuana-1st offense. Bulow has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation and must complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.

Bulow and Brann Sidney Trosclair, 31 of Richfield, MN, were pulled over on August 4 for speeding on Interstate 35 in Cerro Gordo County. Law enforcement says a search of their vehicle turned up marijuana, products labeled at THC, a vacuum-sealer, a scale with marijuana residue, plastic bags labeled for repackaging marijuana, and numerous containers of THC concentrate.

Trosclair has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. His trial is set to begin on January 11, 2022.

Bulow received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be expunged if he successfully completes probation.