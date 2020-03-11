Minnesota man pleads guilty in North Iowa rollover

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of crashing after he drove head-on into oncoming traffic is pleading not guilty.

Luis Rodriguez, 27 of St. Cloud, Minnesota, is charged with OWI-2nd offense for the rollover accident on May 20, 2019, near the intersection of 255th Street and Jonquil Avenue. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez was under the influence of drugs when he drove at another vehicle until both swerved to avoid colliding.

Rodriguez’ car would up rolling into the north ditch and he suffered minor cuts to his hands.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1.