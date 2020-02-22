Clear

Minnesota man now facing federal charges for Howard County bank robbery

State trial scheduled for March.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Federal charges have been filed for Howard County bank robbery.

Luis Angel Vega, 27 of Austin, MN, is accused of bank robbery and using a firearm during a violent crime. The charges were filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern Division of Iowa.

Law enforcement says Vega robbed the Lime Springs branch of Cresco Union Savings Bank on September 3, 2019. Court documents state he pointed a .45 caliber pistol at a teller and drove off with money in a duffel bag. He was arrested the same day in Austin.

Vega has not entered a plea to these federal charges. He has pleaded not guilty to 1st degree robbery in Howard County. Vega’s trial there is scheduled to start on March 4 but state charges are often dismissed after federal ones are filed.

