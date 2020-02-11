Minnesota man living in China in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak

KIMT News 3 - The Coronavirus has so far killed more than 1,000 people and infected more than 42,000 in China. But the fear hits closer to home.

KIMT News 3 anchor Raquel Hellman's former high school teacher and theater director Terry Walters is living in China right now. Walters is from Minnesota and taught for years in the Burnsville School District, a suburb of the Twin Cities, where Raquel grew up.

Right now, Walters lives in Shandong, China, where he works as an administrator at a boarding school. Shandong Province is less than 600 miles Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak.

There are strict restrictions in place in Shandong.

"It's like post-apocolyptic. In a city with these many millions of people, the shops are boarded up, all the restaurants are closed, the streets are vacant, the public parks are deserted. The super markets are open for just a short time each day. And it's kind of risky to go into them because they're very crowded," Walters said.

"Everybody wears masks. I wear this mask every day if I dare go out. And everybody is afraid of everybody else, everybody's scared. It's not a happy place," Walters said.

Walters said he would leave right now if he could, but that's not an option. He's hoping to return to the United States in May.