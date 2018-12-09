Minnesota man hurt after snowmobile accident

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. – A Minnesota man is seriously hurt after being in a snowmobile accident on Saturday.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the intersection of County Road 20 and 186th Street in Garden City Township, just before 5:00 p.m.

Jarod Schmidt, 24, of rural Madelia, was driving the snowmobile and traveling northbound in the ditch of County Road 20, just a mile south of Lake Crystal.

Authorities say he was riding with two other snowmobiles when he didn’t see a drainage ditch in his path. He tried to accelerate and jump the ditch, but the snowmobile crashed into the far bank. Schmidt and his snowmobile landed in the water-filled ditch.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken by Crystal Lake Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Center in Mankato.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake Crystal Fire and Ambulance Service, as well as Lake Crystal Police.