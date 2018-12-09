Clear

Minnesota man hurt after snowmobile accident

Jarod Schmidt, 24, or rural Madelia, suffered serious injuries and was taken by Crystal Lake Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Center in Mankato.

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 4:23 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. – A Minnesota man is seriously hurt after being in a snowmobile accident on Saturday.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the intersection of County Road 20 and 186th Street in Garden City Township, just before 5:00 p.m.

Jarod Schmidt, 24, of rural Madelia, was driving the snowmobile and traveling northbound in the ditch of County Road 20, just a mile south of Lake Crystal.

Authorities say he was riding with two other snowmobiles when he didn’t see a drainage ditch in his path. He tried to accelerate and jump the ditch, but the snowmobile crashed into the far bank. Schmidt and his snowmobile landed in the water-filled ditch.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken by Crystal Lake Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Center in Mankato.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake Crystal Fire and Ambulance Service, as well as Lake Crystal Police.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Dense fog makes a return tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Friday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Dangers of snow piles

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Community Events