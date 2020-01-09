Clear

Minnesota man given 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting toddler

Charges were refiled after Schmidt called law enforcement to confess.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 8:57 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in South Dakota for sexually assaulting a toddler.

Seventy-eight-year-old Stephen Charles Schmidt earlier pleaded guilty to one count of sexual contact with a child under 16.

In an agreement with prosecutors, two other charges were dismissed. Schmidt was indicted by a Minnehaha County grand jury last March and sentenced in Sioux Falls Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the 3-year-old girl told a family member she had been touched by Schmidt. She later changed her story and the case was dropped. Charges were refiled after Schmidt called law enforcement to confess.

