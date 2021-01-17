Minnesota man found not competent to stand trial for Mason City burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man arrested for a knife-point burglary in Mason City is found not competent to stand trial.

Frank Harmon, 59 of Waseca, MN, was charged with 1st degree burglary after being arrested October 18, 2020. Mason City police say entered a home in the 600 block of S. 56th Street and pulled a knife on the occupants. Investigators say a young child was present when it happened.

The victims locked themselves in a different part of the home and officers say Harmon was sitting in a chair and charging his phone when they arrived.

After a psychiatric evaluation, a Cerro Gordo County District Court judge has ruled Harmon is not competent to stand trial but is a danger to the public. He has been committed to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center for treatment to restore his mental health.