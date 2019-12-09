Minnesota man fined for Worth County assault

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Bloodying someone’s face will cost a Minnesota man nearly $800.

Jordan John Bursell, 22 of Winnebago, MN, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily injury. Authorities say he attacked someone at the Grafton Community Center on June 30, leaving his victim with three facial fractures that required stitches.

Bursell has been ordered to pay a $315 fine and $471.36 in restitution.