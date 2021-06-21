Minnesota man fined for 90 mph chase that started in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man is sentenced for a high-speed chase across the Iowa/Minnesota border.

Jamie John Kujak, 32 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to one count of eluding for the January 27, 2020 incident. Authorities say he sped away from an attempted traffic stop on Highway 105 in Worth County, starting a pursuit that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The chase went into Minnesota, past Albert Lea and through Glenville, before a Freeborn County sheriff’s deputy used his vehicle to stop Kujak’s vehicle at the corner of 850th Street and 150th Avenue. Another officer then used his patrol car to pin the driver’s side door of Kujak’s vehicle close to prevent his escape.

Kujak has been ordered to pay a $315 fine.