Minnesota man dies after falling from light rail platform

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Metro Transit Police say a man has died after falling from a light rail platform in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the man was pulled under the train at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday on the Green Line platform at the Stadium Village station, which is located on the University of Minnesota Campus.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that police don't know if the man was a college student. He died at the scene.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says police will review video and interview witnesses to find out what happened.

