MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Metro Transit Police say a man has died after falling from a light rail platform in Minneapolis.
Authorities say the man was pulled under the train at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday on the Green Line platform at the Stadium Village station, which is located on the University of Minnesota Campus.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that police don't know if the man was a college student. He died at the scene.
Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says police will review video and interview witnesses to find out what happened.
___
Related Content
- Minnesota man dies after falling from light rail platform
- Southern Minnesota man dies after ATV accident
- Minnesota falls to Northwestern, 24-14
- CURE announces platform before 2018 elections
- Minnesota man dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys
- Rock climber falls in Minnesota state park
- Minnesota couple dies during Iceland fishing vacation
- Minnesota conservation officer thrown off boat, dies
- My life as a rail program
- Authorities say 90-year-old man died after falling into well
Scroll for more content...