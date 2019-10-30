Minnesota man convicted of attempted child sex trafficking in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man is found guilty on child sex trafficking charges in Iowa.

A federal jury returned a verdict Wednesday of guilty for Terrance Nordwall of Faribault on charges of attempted sex trafficking of children, attempted enticement of minors, and traveling for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct. Authorities say that between March 25 and April 5, Nordwall crossed a state line while trying to recruit two individuals he believed to be under the age of 18 into committing acts of prostitution.

He was found guilty after a three-day trial in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa say Nordwall has previous convictions in Minnesota for criminal sexual conduct and possession of child pornography.