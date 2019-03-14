Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Dense Fog Advisory - Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota man charged in wife's overdose death

Investigators say he promised his wife she would not die in a nursing home.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

SEARLES, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of removing his ailing wife from a care center, taking her home and holding what he described as a "death party" before she died has been charged with murder.

Fifty-eight-year-old Duane Johnson had been charged with criminal neglect in the January death of his wife, Debra Lynn Johnson, at their home in Searles. Brown County prosecutors have now added a third-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors say Johnson told investigators he was fulfilling a promise to his wife that he would not let her die in a nursing home when he removed her from a transitional care facility against medical advice. Authorities say Johnson told them he gave some methamphetamine to his wife because she wanted to party before her death.

A criminal complaint says the 69-year-old woman died of a methamphetamine overdose.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Tracking dense fog and flooding issues.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tacking Fog, Rain, and Flooding

Image

SAW: Mason City's Megan Meyer

Image

News outlet ban

Image

Section tournament highlights; local teams advance to the finals

Image

Cats Die in grim conditions

Image

Equality Act returns

Image

Opies opens

Image

Regional Transportation Coordinating Council

Image

Folwell night at Bear Creek Services

Image

Sensible Salting Practices

Community Events