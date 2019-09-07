MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of his 2-month-old son in a Brooklyn Park apartment building.
The Star Tribune reports officers were called to the building Tuesday on a report of a baby not breathing. Police administered first aid, but the child died about an hour later at a Robbinsdale hospital
On Friday, the Hennepin County medical examiner says the child died of "multiple blunt-force injuries" inflicted during a homicide.
The boy's only caregiver at the time was his father, who is being held in the Hennepin County jail pending formal charges.
Related Content
- Minnesota man arrested on suspicion of murdering infant son
- Charges: Drunken man rolled onto, killed infant son in Minnesota
- Minnesota man accused of trying to poison infant
- A Delta pilot was removed from a fully boarded plane in Minnesota and arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated
- Minnesota day care provider accused of killing infant girl
- Minnesota man arrested in Worth County
- Minnesota man arrested for fishing naked
- Wanted man arrested in southern Minnesota
- Iowa trooper shared suspicions about possible Google threat
- Man ruled competent to stand trial for son's murder