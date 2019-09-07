Clear

Minnesota man arrested on suspicion of murdering infant son

On Friday, the Hennepin County medical examiner says the child died of "multiple blunt-force injuries" inflicted during a homicide.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 8:25 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of his 2-month-old son in a Brooklyn Park apartment building.

The Star Tribune reports officers were called to the building Tuesday on a report of a baby not breathing. Police administered first aid, but the child died about an hour later at a Robbinsdale hospital

The boy's only caregiver at the time was his father, who is being held in the Hennepin County jail pending formal charges.

