Minnesota man arrested in fatal Seattle area shooting

Police have caught up with a Minnesota man accused of killing a football player by shooting into a crowd at a Thanksgiving Day pickup game in the Seattle, Washington area.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 12:11 PM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Police have caught up with a Minnesota man accused of killing a football player by shooting into a crowd at a Thanksgiving Day pickup game in the Seattle, Washington area.

Twenty-five-year-old William Holly was arrested in the Twin Cities' suburb of Eagan Wednesday. Holly is charged in the Nov. 22 shooting that killed 21-year-old Leuea Loto. Authorities say the annual pickup game at Mount Rainier High School came to end when one of the players spit in another's face.

A complaint says the crowd moved to a parking lot and the player who spit summoned Holly to the scene, where he fired 11 shots from a semiautomatic handgun.

Loto was a Mount Rainier alumnus who was home from the College of San Mateo near San Francisco, where he played football.

Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
