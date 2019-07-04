Clear
Minnesota man arrested for fishing naked

A Twin Cities-area man is facing charges after he was arrested for fishing naked in west-central Minnesota.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 7:14 PM

UNDERWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A Twin Cities-area man is facing charges after he was arrested for fishing naked in west-central Minnesota.

Otter Tail County Sheriff's Lt. Keith Van Dyke said deputies received a call July 1 from people living on North Turtle Lake that 59-year-old Michael Blake was fishing naked from his pontoon boat about 50 feet from shore.

Van Dyke said summer homes line the lake but Blake, of Brooklyn Center, told responding deputies that he didn't think anyone was around so fishing naked wouldn't be a problem.

Van Dyke said Blake has been charged with gross misdemeanor indecent exposure.

A number for a possible residential listing for Blake in Brooklyn Center was disconnected.

Community Events