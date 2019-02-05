Minnesota man arrested for Clear Lake truck theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is jailed for a North Iowa auto theft.

Christian Kelly Brodt, 25 of Blaine, MN, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail at 6:45 am Tuesday on a charge of 1st degree theft. He’s accused of stealing a pickup truck from Tony’s Tire Service in Clear Lake on August 27, 2018.

Authorities say the truck was later found abandoned on Interstate 94 near Minneapolis. Court documents say the truck was so severely damaged the insurance company declared it a total loss.

Brodt is being held on $10,000 bond.