Minnesota man arrested after slow-speed chase through Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Minnesota man is arrested after a short car chase through Clear Lake.

An officer say he attempted to pull over Skiler John Hovenga, 30 of Truman, MN, for speeding on North 8th Street just before noon on Thursday. Police say Hovenga refused to stop on a slow speed pursuit began onto 1st Avenue North and passed the police station before Hovenga parked at the Seawall across from City Park on Lakeview Drive.

Clear Lake police say Hovenga got out of his car armed with a knife and refused to obey officers’ commands. Hovenga is then accused of resisting arrest, leading to minor injuries to him and two Clear Lake officers. All three were treated at the scene by fire department medics.

Two passengers in Hovenga’s vehicle were released. The Iowa State Patrol was asked to conduct an OWI investigation after Hovenga was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Hovenga is facing charges of eluding, interference with official acts causing injury, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, OWI, and driving without a license. This case remains under investigation.