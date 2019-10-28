Minnesota man arrested after NE Iowa pursuit

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa. – A Minnesota man is arrested after allegedly smashing into a Bremer County patrol car.

Richard Dennehey, 59 from Brainerd, MN, is facing charges of OWI, eluding, drug possession-2nd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says it assisted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in a pursuit involving Dennehey just before 12:30 am Saturday. The chase entered Bremer County at C33 and V62 and ended in the 1800 block of 130th Street. Dennehey is accused of striking a Bremer County patrol vehicle during the pursuit.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, the Denver Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol also assisted with this incident.