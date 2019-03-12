Clear
Minnesota man among plane crash victims in Ethiopia

Rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, March 11, 2019. A spokesman says Ethiopian Airlines has grounded all its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft as a safety precaution, following the crash of one of its planes in which 157 people were killed. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

Eight Americans were among the dead.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 7:24 AM

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Family members say a Minnesota man is among the 157 people who died when a jetliner crashed in Ethiopia.

Relatives say 31-year-old Mucaad Hussein Abdalla was on his way to Nairobi, Kenya from Morocco when the plane went down on Sunday. His cousin, Mohamed Warfa, says Abdalla graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School in 2008 and worked as a truck driver. He also studied at St. Cloud Technical School and St. Cloud State.

Warfa says his cousin was very outgoing and playful and recently got married.

Family members are still waiting for his body to be identified at the crash site. Eight Americans were among the dead.

