Minnesota man allegedly pulls gun over lack of masks at fitness club

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A Twin Cities-area man accused of pointing a gun at a fitness club manager after complaining that members were exercising without masks was charged Monday with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Star Tribune reports that 64-year-old Michael Florhaug was arrested following the incident Thursday at LA Fitness in Maplewood. Prosecutors said assistant manager Mike Olson, who thought Florhaug was going to shoot members without masks, eventually tackled Florhaug, took the gun and removed all the ammunition.

The complaint said Olson had stepped in after Florhaug complained to a front desk employee about gym members without masks, a state order that’s meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Olson told Florhaug the club did not have the staff to enforce the mask mandate.