Minnesota man accused of stealing checks in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man is charged with stealing checks in Worth County.

Brandon Lee Crews, 30 of Emmons, was booked into the Worth County Jail on Friday on $5,000 bond. He’s facing charges of 2nd degree theft and forgery.

On October 8, 2020, Worth County sheriff’s deputies got a report of stolen checks being cashed in Albert Lea. Albert Lea police say the person cashing the checks reported getting them from Brandon Crews. Court documents state the checks did not belong to Crews and the signature on them was “not even close” to accurate.

Investigators say 10 stolen checks were made out for a total of $4,067.

A criminal complaint against Crews was filed on January 30.