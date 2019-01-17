Minnesota man accused of groping Wartburg College students

WAVERLY, Iowa – A Minneapolis man is accused of groping several Wartburg College students as they slept.

Bryan Patricio Malone, 22, is charged with 3rd degree sex abuse, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, 1st degree burglary, two counts of 2nd degree burglary, 3rd degree burglary, and 4th degree theft.

Law enforcement says Malone used his Wartburg ID to enter Grossman Hall in the early morning hours of February 4, 2018. He’s accused of going into the rooms of three female students and groping them as they slept. Authorities say Malone also entered the room of a 4th female student who was gone overnight, stealing $300 in cash from her room and leaving a semen stain on the comforter of her bed.

Police say the three female victims identified Malone from photographs and he was also photographed sleeping in the commons area of Grossman Hall on February 4 by other Wartburg students. Authorities also say Malone’s DNA matched the stain on the comforter.

A warrant was issued for Malone’s arrest on November 13, 2018. He made his first appearance in Bremer County District Court Thursday and was ordered held on $100,000 bond.