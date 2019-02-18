Clear
Minnesota man accused of North Iowa snowmobile thefts

Crimes occurred in December 2018.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is facing multiple theft charges in Winnebago County.

Aric Eden Berg, 34 of Farmington, MN, is charged with three counts of 2nd degree theft. A trailer and snowmobile were reported stolen from a Lake Mills address on December 5, 2018. According to investigators, the trailer was seen on Minnesota property owned by Berg and photos of the trailer and snowmobile were found on Berg’s phone.

Berg is also accused of stealing another snowmobile from a different Lake Mills address on December 11, 2018. Court documents say

Berg’s truck matches one seen on surveillance video when the snowmobile was taken and the truck’s tires and Berg’s boots match prints left at the scene. Law enforcement says photos of this stolen snowmobile were also found on Berg’s phone.

