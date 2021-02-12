Minnesota loosens COVID-19 restrictions starting Saturday

Minnesota is loosening some of its restrictions as the state makes progress against COVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that the following changes will be made:

Increasing the “not to exceed” capacity in restaurants to 250, while leaving the maximum capacity at 50 percent

Increasing indoor entertainment “not to exceed” capacity to 250, while leaving the maximum capacity at 25 percent

Increasing private events and celebrations “not to exceed” capacity to 50, while leaving the maximum capacity at 25

Increasing gym and pool “not to exceed” capacity to 250, while leaving maximum capacity at 25 percent, and reducing distancing requirement to 6 feet.

Allowing restaurants to stay open until 11 p.m.

“Our small businesses have made enormous sacrifices for the health of their employees and communities,” said Governor Walz. “Today, we can make these cautious, common sense adjustments to support them because of the progress we have made controlling the spread of COVID-19 and getting the most at-risk Minnesotans vaccinated.”

“While current trends are encouraging, the discovery of new COVID-19 variants means that we need to stay vigilant and cautious. We are not out of the woods, and we must remember that, as we ease restrictions, the risk of transmission increases,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Today’s step continues our careful balance of protecting the health and safety of Minnesotans while supporting economic recovery.”

The new measures go into effect Saturday at noon.