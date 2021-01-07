Minnesota local GOP and DFL leaders react to chaos at the U.S. Capitol

KIMT NEWS 3 - We've heard a lot of reaction to Wednesday's incident on Capitol Hill. Now we're hearing from local leaders of the GOP and DFL and their take on what happened.

The chair of DFL Senate District 26 and Mower County's GOP leader both denounced the storming of the U.S. Capitol yesterday.

That's where the agreement ends.

Mark Liebow with the DFL says President Trump incited what he calls a coup on a different branch of government.

While Mower County GOP leader Doran Kasel disagrees, saying the President did not convince his supporters to storm the capitol building.

Not surprisingly, the men have differing opinions on alleged election fraud, the issue which sparked Wednesday's turmoil.

"We think for ourselves and people who voted for him think for themselves. There's a lot of evidence that supports what the president has said," said Kasel.

"An amazing amount of people are willing to believe that the only reason their guy lost the election was that election workers and judges and legislators stole it from him," said Liebow.

Kasel also thinks much of yesterday's chaos could have been prevented if there had been better security protocols on Capitol Hill.