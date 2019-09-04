Minnesota lineman called to assist with Dorian

AUSTIN, Minn- As Dorian makes landfall several local utility companies are sending their crews to help. 45 lineman from the state of Minnesota were sent to Florida this week.

Steve Tiegs is a lineman for Austin Utilities. While he is not heading to Florida to help with hurricane Dorian relief he has worked hurricane relief before. The most recent hurricane was Irma.

"So no matter what situation you have to respond to you are gonna run into the same conditions. A lot of them are gonna start with tree issues bring down powerlines."

He says in storm conditions many of the linemen work 16 hour days for weeks to get power restored. On top of that, they deal with extreme temperatures. He says during Irma he saw some horrible situations.

"I saw a gentleman that was on a park bench crying because he was so miserable due to the heat,” Tiegs said.

Tiegs says the crews are headed back from Flordia and will be on standby.