Minnesota lighting up in purple Thursday night in COVID memorial

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Landmarks across the state will be lit up in purple Thursday evening to honor the over 3,000 Minnesota lives lost to COVID-1 and the frontline workers fighting to contain the pandemic.
“When times are tough, Minnesotans rise up by coming together,” says Governor Tim Walz. “Tonight, communities across the state will come together in a symbolic moment of unity to honor those we have lost and the workers who are on the frontline of this battle.”
The following will be lit purple at 5 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020:
Mayo Clinic—Plummer Building, Rochester
Mayo Civic Center, Rochester
City Hall, Rochester
City Hall, Waseca
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato
Intergovernmental Center, Mankato
Mankato Public Safety Center, Mankato
“Spoonbridge and Cherry” Sculpture, Minneapolis
Otto the Otter, Fergus Falls
Lift Bridge, Duluth
Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis
Hjemkomst Center, Moorhead
Sanford Center City Arena, Bemidji
Target Center, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minneapolis
Giant Hockey Stick, Eveleth
Split Rock Lighthouse, Silver Bay (In white)
Como Park Conservatory, Saint Paul
U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis
City Hall, Fergus Falls
Enger Tower, Duluth
Xcel Energy Center, Minnesota Wild, Saint Paul
Ceresota Building, Minneapolis
Convention Center, Bemidji
Allianz Field, Minnesota United, Saint Paul
George Latimer Library, Saint Paul
Old Mill, Minneapolis
Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis
Internal lights at Mall of America, Bloomington
Target Field, Minnesota Twins, Minneapolis
Target Headquarters, Minneapolis
Kirkbride Tower, Fergus Falls
Portland Ave & S 7th St, Minneapolis
35W Bridge, Minneapolis
RiverCentre Convention Center, Saint Paul
Lowry Bridge, Minneapolis