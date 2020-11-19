Minnesota lighting up in purple Thursday night in COVID memorial

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Landmarks across the state will be lit up in purple Thursday evening to honor the over 3,000 Minnesota lives lost to COVID-1 and the frontline workers fighting to contain the pandemic.

“When times are tough, Minnesotans rise up by coming together,” says Governor Tim Walz. “Tonight, communities across the state will come together in a symbolic moment of unity to honor those we have lost and the workers who are on the frontline of this battle.”

The following will be lit purple at 5 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020:

Mayo Clinic—Plummer Building, Rochester

Mayo Civic Center, Rochester

City Hall, Rochester

City Hall, Waseca

Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato

Intergovernmental Center, Mankato

Mankato Public Safety Center, Mankato

“Spoonbridge and Cherry” Sculpture, Minneapolis

Otto the Otter, Fergus Falls

Lift Bridge, Duluth

Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis

Hjemkomst Center, Moorhead

Sanford Center City Arena, Bemidji

Target Center, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minneapolis

Giant Hockey Stick, Eveleth

Split Rock Lighthouse, Silver Bay (In white)

Como Park Conservatory, Saint Paul

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis

City Hall, Fergus Falls

Enger Tower, Duluth

Xcel Energy Center, Minnesota Wild, Saint Paul

Ceresota Building, Minneapolis

Convention Center, Bemidji

Allianz Field, Minnesota United, Saint Paul

George Latimer Library, Saint Paul

Old Mill, Minneapolis

Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis

Internal lights at Mall of America, Bloomington

Target Field, Minnesota Twins, Minneapolis

Target Headquarters, Minneapolis

Kirkbride Tower, Fergus Falls

Portland Ave & S 7th St, Minneapolis

35W Bridge, Minneapolis

RiverCentre Convention Center, Saint Paul

Lowry Bridge, Minneapolis