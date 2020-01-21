Minnesota license plate supports law enforcement

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - You can now show your support for Minnesota law enforcement by sporting a new license plate,

For a $25 contribution at any Deputy Registrar office you can receive the Law Enforcement Memorial Association (LEMA) plate.

The proceeds will support the LEMA organization by assisting in line of duty deaths and funderal expenses, funding annual events to honor fallen officers and more.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Department says it purchased 50 of the plates to show support for fallen officers and their families.

Sheriff Scott Rose said, "We've had four fallen officers in our county over the years who have been recognized and this plate just shows that we're not going to forget them. They're never forgotten."

An additional $5 annual donation will also be made with the registration renewal.