Clear

Minnesota license plate supports law enforcement

For a $25 contribution at any Deputy Registrar office you can receive the Law Enforcement Memorial Association (LEMA) plate.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 3:22 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - You can now show your support for Minnesota law enforcement by sporting a new license plate,

For a $25 contribution at any Deputy Registrar office you can receive the Law Enforcement Memorial Association (LEMA) plate.

The proceeds will support the LEMA organization by assisting in line of duty deaths and funderal expenses, funding annual events to honor fallen officers and more.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Department says it purchased 50 of the plates to show support for fallen officers and their families.

Sheriff Scott Rose said, "We've had four fallen officers in our county over the years who have been recognized and this plate just shows that we're not going to forget them. They're never forgotten."

An additional $5 annual donation will also be made with the registration renewal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -5°
Albert Lea
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -1°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -4°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Warming Center update

Image

Austin loses tough road game at Mankato East

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/20

Image

Success is key for Schaeffer boy's basketball

Image

What do people in Rochester think of gun control?

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow and ice possible later this week

Image

Parenting in the modern era

Image

Klobuchar campaigns in Iowa

Image

Grizzlies use three unanswered goals to defeat Coulee Region

Community Events