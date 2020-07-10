Minnesota legislature to start second special session on Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is called state lawmakers back for another special legislative session to begin on Monday.

“I am asking Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature to work together on the urgent matters Minnesotans expect them to tackle this summer,” says Governor Walz. “Our state had a trying few months, and we need the Legislature to rise to the occasion and get things done to help Minnesotans rebuild and recover. Give me a bill to sign on police accountability and reform and let’s work together to build a stronger, more equitable economy by investing in local jobs and projects across the state.”

Walz called the first special legislative session in June but it ended without a deal on police reform proposals.

“We are ready to work with our partners in the legislature to make meaningful change for Minnesotans,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “People across the state are counting on us to come together to invest in local projects, police accountability and reform, and a stronger, more equitable economy. Let’s get it done together.”