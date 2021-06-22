Minnesota legislature moving forward after breaking budget standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature is moving forward with an environment budget bill after leaders broke a standoff that could have shut down state parks before the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced Monday that Republicans had dropped their demand that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz abandon his effort to encourage a switch to electric cars. The bill funds the state park system and other programs. A House committee Tuesday sent it to the floor for a vote.

The legislation is one of several bills making up a $52 billion two-year budget that lawmakers must pass before July 1 to avert a partial government shutdown.