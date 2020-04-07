MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers have passed legislation to ensure first responders and health care workers who catch the coronavirus qualify for workers compensation, even if they can't prove they caught it at work.
The House passed the bill 130-4 and the Senate sent it to the governor unanimously. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the virus. A doctor’s diagnosis of COVID-19 without a test to confirm it will be acceptable.
Minnesota's count of infections meanwhile surpassed 1,000. Health officials have reported 83 new cases, taking the state’s total to 1,069. There have been four new deaths, for a total of 34.
Related Content
- Minnesota legislature approves coronavirus protectcion for 'front-line workers'
- Minnesota Legislature is in 'limbo'
- Minnesota Legislature 2018 Session starts Tuesday
- Health care decisions facing 2019 Minnesota legislature
- Minnesota Legislature convenes with 2020 election looming
- Minnesota regulators stand by Line 3 pipeline approval again
- Minnesota Legislature up against the clock as session winds down
- Minnesota Legislature convenes with new balance of power
Scroll for more content...