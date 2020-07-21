Minnesota legislators fail to pass bonding bill

KIMT NEWS 3 - While Minnesota lawmakers managed to pass a police reform bill to end the special session, they did not reach an agreement on a bonding bill.

The $1.8 billion package would have included funding for jobs and infrastructure around the state including many local projects.

A bonding bill essentially means borrowing money. In order to pass, it needs a super majority of the Legislature.

It originates in the House and then gets send to the Senate. Early Tuesday morning though, it failed to even get through the House.

In May, House Republicans said they would not vote for a bonding bill until Gov. Tim Walz gives up the emergency powers he's been using during the pandemic.

"We're still moving forward wanting to provide solutions for the state of Minnesota in a solid bonding bill, but also in a balanced approach to how we govern the entire state of Minnesota between the governor and legislature," State Rep. Nels Pierson (R) said, "working together to get things done like we've done historically."

That hard line may have doomed the bill.

"If we have to wait until the governor lifts his authority, we will never have a bill," State Sen. David Senjem (R) said.

The bill likely won't be addressed again until August when Gov. Walz will have to call the Legislature back into session if he wants to keep his emergency powers.