Minnesota leave plan backers hope federal law helps efforts

A proposal that would require Minnesota employers to extend paid leave in response to a new child, a close relative’s serious illness or a military family member being deployed stalled in the Legislature earlier this year.

But supporters of the measure hope that Congress’ approval of paid parental leave is a sign that the ground has shifted in their favor.

In October, federal government workers will be eligible for 12 weeks of paid parental leave for a new child through birth, adoption or foster care.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that President Trump signed off on the bill last week.