Minnesota leaders provide rental assistance with Rent Help MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. - It's an ongoing effort to keep a roof over renters' heads.

Friday Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is highlighting the Rent Help MN program.

As many families are still out of work or have reduced hours.

The program works to help those not able to keep up with monthly rent and utility payments.

Lieutenant governor Peggy Flanagan says, “COVID has impacted our lowest-income workers, and those who have been hardest hit are the same families who pay more than 50 percent of their income on housing.”

When the pandemic first hit, Walz urged everyone to stay home to slow the spread and save lives.

“There were a lot of months in there dating back as far as March of 2020 that a lot of folks were in pretty precarious situations, and then that snowballed month after month. Tomorrow is May 1st. The rent is due again,” says Governor.

The program will provide a total of 375 million dollars to the state, and officials intend on running the program well into 2022. For assistance go to renthelpmn.org or call 2-1-1.