Minnesota leaders highlight abundance of opportunities in manufacturing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An immense demand for workers has state leaders highlighting a key industry this month.

Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed October Manufacturing Month in Minnesota, underscoring the importance of this critical industry, which has thousands of job openings to fill right now.

Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development projects there will be more than 86,000 manufacturing jobs available across the North Star State by 2028. The agency says manufacturing workers earn nearly $71,000 per year on average, "10% higher than across all industries in Minnesota."

Many manufacturing opportunities require just a high school diploma with on-the-job training, DEED says, presenting a low barrier, well-paying career track for anyone looking. DEED Commissioner Steve Grove tells KIMT today's manufacturing jobs aren't like those from decades past.

"They're actually careers, they're not just jobs. I think there's this impression, this misconception that manufacturing jobs are really dirty, or they're super hard, or they're not attractive. That is not true in today's modern manufacturing environment. Jobs manufacturing involve a whole host of really technical skills, of leadership skills, and they have career paths that can help someone grow over time," Grove said.

While at one point many thought manufacturing jobs were on their way out, Commissioner Grove says the opposite has proven to be the case.

"It's a really unique time for manufacturing." Grove continued, "for one thing, you have a global supply chain challenge that has made many companies try to look more domestically for resourcing materials, that's one thing. On the other hand, you have a huge trend towards increased productivity in manufacturing, a lot of automation happening right now in manufacturing professions. But that is not eliminating jobs. We see, in fact, just the opposite - that as more and more firms are starting to automate, it is just up-leveling the jobs they have available right now. That means higher salaries for workers who have to operate machines that are new and complex, it means a higher level of skills needed for workers in this workforce, and means a better environment, a safer environment for manufacturers in Minnesota."

This Thursday there will be a statewide online manufacturing career fair, which Commissioner Grove calls a great opportunity to meet employers hiring now in communities across Minnesota. You can register for the event by following this link, and learn more about careers in manufacturing by clicking here.