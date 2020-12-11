Minnesota lays out its first Statewide Pedestrian System Plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is launching its first Statewide Pedestrian System Plan.

The Pedestrian Bicycle Planner for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Jake Rueter, says the state has seen 42 pedestrian deaths this year.

He says such deaths can be avoided with a better plan in place.

There are some short-term fixes, such as adding an extra stop in the middle of a long street for pedestrians to safely stand.

The plan is to make pedestrian safety a priority in future construction projects.

"There is a continuation of a really high number of folks who are killed walking and that's something we need to respond to and help make better in our system," Rueter says.

MnDOT is asking for community feedback through January 11th.

The link for the public to comment is here.