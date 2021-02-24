Minnesota lawmakers work together to lower price of prescription meds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rep. State Sen. Carla Nelson and DFL State Representative Jennifer Schultz announced the introduction of their bipartisan bill aimed at lowering the price of non-name brand versions of common biological prescription drugs.

The bill aims to make the drugs more available to Minnesotans.

The bipartisan measure unveiled today would require health plans and pharmacy benefit managers to cover all versions of the non-name brand alternatives to biological medications, known as biosimilars.

The change would give all patients access to the most affordable and effective version of their medication without compromising safety standards.

Biological and biosimilar medications are both regulated by the food and drug administration and have no clinically meaningful difference in safety, purity, or potency.

Senator Nelson who co-authored the bill says the legislation would result in savings for consumers.

“This is a great step forward we are so pleased that we have bipartisanship support but most important support for Minnesotans that are struggling with escalating high-cost prescription drugs,” said Nelson. “We can non longer be content to only have the most expensive version "

Senator Nelson says the senate has been working for years to lower the cost of prescription drugs.