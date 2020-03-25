Minnesota lawmakers will reconvene to bolster COVID-19 fight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are preparing to return to the Capitol to beef up the state's fight against the coronavirus and help residents cope with the economic hardships.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka notified legislators late Tuesday that they will reconvene Thursday. Lawmakers have been in recess since March 17.

They've been meeting via conference calls since then. Minneapolis-based Target has announced new measures to protect shoppers and store employees. Checkout lanes will be cleaned after each sale.

New signs and floor decals will encourage shoppers to keep their distance from each other.

