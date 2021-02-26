Clear
Minnesota lawmakers react after "dramatic" change in state economic outlook

Friday's budget forecast sets the table for negotiations of Minnesota's next two-year budget.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 7:33 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - State lawmakers are reacting after a big change in Minnesota's economic outlook, setting the table for budget negotiations this spring.

State economists are now projecting a $1.6 billion surplus for the next two-year budget period after forecasting a $1.3 billion deficit in November. Experts attribute the shift to pandemic relief from the federal government granted since last fall.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling the announcement good news. However, Minnesota Management and Budget says Friday's forecast shows $450 million less in revenue than anticipated before the pandemic.

What Minnesota Republicans are Saying

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka calls Friday's budget announcement "an amazing turnaround." He adds, "Senate Republicans will continue to focus on our priorities this session, primarily being safely reopening Minnesota's schools and businesses. We also want to place an emphasis on helping our economy recover and hard-working Minnesotans."

State Senator Carla Nelson of Rochester, who chairs the Senate Taxes Committee, tells KIMT the improved outlook presents an opportunity for targeted tax relief.

"Instead of tax hikes, I'm looking for tax relief. One, to get our economic engines juiced back up and producing that revenue that our state depends on, and then relief for families. Particularly families with young children who have been out of school, moms who have been out of work."

Nelson is also calling on all lawmakers to put aside partisanship, and work together in good faith. She says Minnesota has the distinction of being the only state that has a divided legislature, which points to a need for great collaboration between parties.

"We can do that best when people set aside their campaign hats and really look at solutions that are going to benefit Minnesota, and not try to score political points. We really just cannot do that, we should never do that, particularly in a time such as this."

What Minnesota Democrats are Saying

Governor Walz says the budget forecast is good news for the North Star State, proving "the measures we took during the pandemic have both saved lives and protected the economy.”

The Governor adds while the improved outlook is a positive development, budget forecasts don't reflect the hardships Minnesota have endured since the beginning of the pandemic.

"As we come out of COVID-19, we can’t forget the sacrifices so many of our workers and small businesses have taken to protect their communities," Governor Walz said. "They’ve been heroes throughout the past year, sacrificing their own bottom line for their neighbors. And they saved lives. That’s why my budget focuses on leveling the playing field to support working families and small businesses.”

DFL legislative leadership echoed that sentiment, with House Speaker Melissa Hortman saying it's important to recognize currently meet the needs of all state residents.

"We must pull together and make the investments all Minnesotans need to recover from the pandemic and thrive once it’s over,” Speaker Melissa Hortman said. She continued in part, "House DFLers remain focused on building a Minnesota that works better for everyone.”

